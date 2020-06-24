Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 (ANI): As many as 185 new COVID-19 positive cases and two more deaths were reported among Maharashtra Police personnel in the last 48 hours.
According to Maharashtra Police, the total number of positive cases has risen to 4,288 including 998 active cases, 3239 recoveries, and 51 deaths. (ANI)
185 cops test positive for COVID-19, 2 succumb in last 48 hrs: Maharashtra Police
ANI | Updated: Jun 24, 2020 18:12 IST
