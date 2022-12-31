186 including 56 Pak-based terrorists killed in 2022: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 31 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Monday said that a total of 186 terrorists, including 56 Pak-based foreign terrorists-- belonging to the proscribed outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM)-- were killed in this year.

"I am happy to inform you that the year 2022 has proved to be an even better year than the previous years. In the year 2022, the process of consolidating peace and creating a good atmosphere for the citizens, which has been going on with great enthusiasm for the last few years, continued and we achieved success," said DGP Dilbag Singh addressing the annual press briefing.

While talking about the number of terrorists active in the region, he said, "The number of terrorists including foreign terrorists, who are active, are over 100. But efforts are underway to bring them down. "These numbers will be under the double digits," he added.

According to Jammu and Kashmir DGP, the process of interrogating terrorists also ran parallel. "159 terrorists, who could be killed, were captured alive and were interrogated," he said.

Pressing on security forces' ongoing efforts towards zero terror, Dilbagh Singh said, "Strict action was taken against those who supported terror in any form. Cases were registered against 557 people this year, who used to support terrorism."

"Proceedings and trials against them will go ahead in court," he added.

Pointing to outfits, promoting Module-based Terrorism, who are trained in Pakistan and responsible for targetted killings and lobbing grenades, DGP Dilbag Singh said, "146 terror modules have been obliterated in 2022."



"As many as four to five terrorists are trained under one module and we have wiped out and captured 146," Dilbag Singh said in the press briefing.

In the outgoing year, a total of 188 Ak series-- majorly AK 47, 275 pistols, 354 grenades, and 61 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including ready-to-use IEDs dropped from Pakistani drones were recovered, Dilbag Singh said.

However, taking note of security personnel, who laid down their lives during operations, Dilbag Singh said, "I am saddened to say that this year also some of our security personnel laid down their lives. But it is a matter of happiness that the number has reduced as compared to previous years."

"This year 14 police personnel and 17 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) sacrificed," he said.

Taking note of fresh terror recruitment in 2022, DGP Dilbag Singh said, "100 terrorists were recruited this year, in which 63 were neutralised, while 17 were captured and the remaining 18 are active." "Efforts are underway to capture remaining terrorists," he added.

Talking about civilian casualties reported this year, Singh said, "Civilians casualties too dropped this year as compared to previous years."

"A total of 24, disturbing Law and order incidents were reported in 2022. 50 cars, transporting terrorists and terror-related arms and ammunition, were seized," Singh said.

According to Jammu and Kashmir DGP, 28 properties, wherein terrorists and terror-related activities were hatched, were seized in 2022.

He said that stringent action was taken against 649 persons, supporting terrorism, under the preventive detention law of the Public Safety Act (PSA). (ANI)

