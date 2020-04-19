186 more COVID-19 cases in Delhi, govt to test 42,000 people in week, state Health Minister

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): 186 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Delhi on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 1,893, Satyendar Jain state Health Minister told ANI.

He said the Delhi government targets to examine 42,000 people for coronavirus in a week.

"There are a total of 1893 positive cases in Delhi including 186 cases from yesterday. We have got 42,000 rapid testing kits. A trial run is being done at LNJP hospital. Our target is to complete 42,000 tests within a week," he said.

When asked if these 186 new cases emerged due to community spread of the infection, the Delhi Minister claimed, "Till now in Delhi, no community spread has happened. But apprehensions are there if people socialise. Non-symptomatic people can affect other people." (ANI)