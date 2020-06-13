186 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh in last 24 hours

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 186 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours, said the state COVID-19 nodal officer on Saturday.

With this, the tally of positive cases in the state rise to 4,588 while 82 have succumbed due to the virus.

2,641 patients have been recovered in Andhra Pradesh from coronavirus so far.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has witnessed its highest-ever spike of 11,458 cases, taking the tally to 3,08,993 in the country on June 13. (ANI)