1,871 Mumbai Police personnel infected with COVID-19 so far

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Mumbai Police said that 1,871 COVID-19 positive cases among the personnel have been reported as of Tuesday, while 21 have succumbed to the virus.

On the other hand, 82 State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel contracted COVID-19 in the city.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India has registered 2,66,598 COVID-19 positive cases, including 1,29,813 active cases, 1,29,314 cured/discharged/migrated and 7,471 deaths. (ANI)

