18,711 new COVID-19 cases reported in India in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases in the country saw a slight increase in the last 24 hours with 18,711 new cases, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

As many as 100 deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 1,57,756.

The total number of positive cases in the country now stands at 1,12,10,799, including 1,84,523 active cases and 1,08,68,520 recoveries.

India is currently in the midst of the second phase of the vaccination drive, with as many as 2,09,22,344 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines administered so far.

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research, a total of 22,14,30,507 COVID-19 tests have been reported so far, including 7,37,830 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra continued to be one of the worst affected states with 10,187 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the state department, the total positive cases in the state now stand at 22,08,586, including 92,897 active cases and 52,440 deaths. 20,62,031 patients have recovered so far in the state.

In Kerala, another badly affected state by the pandemic, there are currently 42,819 active cases. As many as 10,75,227 positive cases have been reported.

So far, 10,27,826 recoveries and 4,287 deaths have been reported, the state health department informed. (ANI)