18,732 new COVID-19 infections push India's Covid tally to 1,01,87,850

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The tally of coronavirus cases in India reached 1,01,87,850 after 18,732 new COVID-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

With 279 deaths during the same period, the toll mounts to 1,47,622, as per the Health Ministry.

The total number of active cases is at 2,78,690 while the total discharged cases are at 97,61,538 with 21,430 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra reported 3,314 new COVID-19 cases, 2,124 discharges, and 66 deaths today, as per the State Health Department. The total cases in the state are 19,19,550, total recoveries are 18,09,948 and active cases are 59,214.

Delhi reported 757 new COVID-19 cases, 939 recoveries and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department. The total cases in the national capital are 6,22,851. Total recoveries are 6,05,685, the death toll is at 10,453. The active cases of coronavirus are 6,713.

Karnataka reported 911 new cases, 1,214 discharges and 11 death today. Total cases in the state rise to 9,16,256. Total discharged cases in the state are 8,91,095. The death toll is 12,062 while the active cases are 13,080.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,009 new cases, 1,091 discharges, and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the State Health Department, Govt of Tamil Nadu. The total cases in the state are 8,14,170, total discharges are 7,93,154 and the death toll is at 12,069. The active cases of COVID-19 are 8,947.

Rajasthan reported 843 new cases, 6 deaths and 1,168 recoveries/discharges today. Total cases are 3,05,360, while the death toll is at 2,670. Total recoveries/discharged cases are 2,91,533, while the active cases in the state are 11,157.

In Punjab, 292 new COVID19 cases, 483 discharges, and 18 deaths were reported today, said the government of Punjab. The total cases in the State rise to 1,65,405 including 1,55,892 discharges and 5,299 deaths. The active cases stand at 4,214.



Manipur reported 53 new COVID19 cases and 73 recoveries today, says State Health Department, Manipur. Total cases so far are 28,029. Total recoveries: 26,404, Active cases: 1,277 and total deaths 348.

Andhra Pradesh reports 349 new cases, taking the total number of cases to 8,81,061, as per the State Health Department. The recovered cases are 8,70,342, the active cases are 3,625 and the total deaths due to the infections are 7,094.

India achieved a significant feat in its fight against coronavirus as the daily new caseload dropped below 19,000 after 6 months. The Union Health Ministry said that the country has scaled a significant peak in the fight against the global pandemic.

18,732 were added to the national tally in the last 24 hours. The newly added cases were 18,653 on July 1, 2020, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's release.

On the other side, 21,430 cases recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours that has led to a net decline of 2,977 from the total active caseload.

India's total active caseload has fallen to 2.78 lakh (2,78,690) today that is the lowest after 170 days. The total active cases were 2,76,682 on July 10, 2020.

The country's present active caseload consists of just 2.74 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The total recovered cases stand at 97,61,538. The gap between recovered cases and active cases, that is steadily increasing, is nearing 95 lakhs and presently stands at 94,82,848.

The difference in the new recoveries outnumbering fresh cases has also improved the Recovery Rate to 95.82 per cent today. (ANI)

