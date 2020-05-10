1,87,909 people have registered to return to Uttarakhand: CMO

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 10 (ANI): A total of 1,87,909 people have registered to come to Uttarakhand from other states amid coronavirus-induced lockdown, Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said on Sunday.

The CMO has stated that a total of 26,054 people have returned to the State till May 9.

"A total of 26,054 people have come to the State from other States till May 9 including 12,644 people from Haryana, 4,867 from Chandigarh, 3,803 from Uttar Pradesh, 2,444 from Rajasthan, 661 people from Delhi, 641 from Gujarat, 453 people from Punjab, and 541 people from other States," said the CMO.

Meanwhile, 7,207 people have gone to other States till May 9 this year.

"4,202 people have gone to Uttar Pradesh, 913 to Rajasthan, 963 to Jammu, 432 to Delhi, 165 to Haryana, 187 to Punjab and 345 people to other States until May 9 while 40,714 people are moving from one district to another in the State," CMO stated.

According to official data, there are 67 COVID-19 cases in the State so far with only one death while the country has recorded 62,939 cases including 19,358 cured and 2,109 deaths so far. (ANI)

