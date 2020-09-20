18,855 people given Indian citizenship in past 5 years: MHA

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday said that a total of 18,855 people received Indian citizenship in the past five years.

Rai's statement comes in response to Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal's question regarding the citizenship granted by the government of India to people from different countries every year.

"Altogether 18,855 people of 56 nationalities were granted Indian citizenship in the last five years," Rai informed the Lok Sabha on Sunday.



A total of 15,012 Bangaldeshi, 2,668 Pakistani, 109 Sri Lankan, 665 Afghan and 105 American citizens were given Indian nationality during 2015-2019, he said.

He added that 40 Nepali, 40 UK, 23 Kenya, 21 Malaysia, 18 Canada and 18 Singapore citizens were also given Indian citizenship during the same period.

"Records of persons granted Indian citizenship under section 5 (by registration) or section 6 (by naturalisation) of the Citizenship Act, 1955 are maintained as per the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 are maintained as per the provisions of the said Act and rules made thereunder. These records are not maintained religion-wise," Rai said in a written reply to the question in Lok Sabha. (ANI)

