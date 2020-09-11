189 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): A total of 189 more Maharashtra police personnel tested positive for COVID-19, while one died, in the last 24 hours.

"The total number of positive cases in the police force has risen to 18,405 including 3,612 active cases, 14,608 recoveries and 185 deaths till date," Maharashtra Police said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country by the infection. The State has so far reported 2,53,100 active cases, 6,86,462 cured and discharged patients and 27,787 deaths.

With 96,551 new cases and 1,209 deaths reported in the last 24 hours India's COVID-19 count crossed the 45-lakh mark on Friday.

According to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry, the COVID-19 case tally stands at 45,62,415 in the country.

The coronavirus count includes 9,43,480 active cases, 35,42,664 cured, discharged and migrated patients, and 76,271 deaths according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

