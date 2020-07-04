1,892 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths reported in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 4 (ANI): A total of 1,892 new COVID-19 cases has been reported in Telangana, taking the tally to 20,462 in the state on Friday.

The state has reported eight fatalities and 1,126 patients were discharged on Friday, as per the 9 pm bulletin issued by the state government.

Of 5,965 samples tested, 1,892 samples resulted positive while 4,073 were negative.

Meanwhile, one of the private laboratories has reported an extremely sample positivity rate. The said lab has reported 2,672 positive cases against 3,726 total samples tested, said the state Health Department.

"The positivity rate is 71.1 percent, which is a gross variation and discrepancy in the notified positivity rate of COVID-19 till date. The tested negatives are only 962 out of 3,726 samples. The issue needs to be evaluated by an expert committee and until then the data of the said lab has been kept under abeyance," the Health Department said in the bulletin.

The count for active cases stands at 10,195 in Telangana. (ANI)

