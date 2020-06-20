1,89,869 samples tested for COVID-19 in last 24 hours: ICMR

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Saturday informed that 1,89,869 coronavirus tests were conducted by various laboratories across the country in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of tests conducted by the laboratories in a single day.

So far, 66, 16,496 tests have been conducted.

As of now, a total of 953 laboratories across India have been given approval to conduct the test.

This includes 699 government laboratories and 254 private laboratory chains. (ANI)

