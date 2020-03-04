18,999 people from neighbouring countries granted Indian citizenship during 2014-19: Nityanand Rai

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): As many as 18,999 people from neighbouring countries have been granted Indian citizenship during 2014-19, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question regarding country-wise details of applications for Indian Citizenship during 2014-19 in Rajya Sabha, Rai informed that records of persons granted citizenship under section 5 by registration or under section 6 by naturalization of the Citizenship Act, 1955 are maintained as per the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and rules made there under.

The Minister stated that these records are not maintained religion-wise.

After signing of Indo-Bangladesh Land Boundry Agreement, 14,864 Bangladeshi nationals were granted Indian Citizenship under section 7 of the Citizenship Act, 1955, Rai stated. In total, 15,036 Bangladeshi nationals have been granted Indian citizenship.

Meanwhile, 2,935 Pakistani nationals were granted citizenship during this period. (ANI)

