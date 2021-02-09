18th edition of BioAsia to focus on COVID-19

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 9 (ANI): Asia's largest life-sciences and healthcare forum BioAsia, in its 18th edition, will focus on Covid-19, Global Health, Pharma, and MedTech.

The conference, which will be held on February 22 and 23 in Hyderabad, will provide a unique opportunity to Pharma and Biotech companies, CROs, CMOs, CDMOs, Biotech start-ups, Academic Institutions, Scientists and Researchers, Policy Makers, and Regulatory Experts across the globe to discuss the Coronavirus and other insightful topics related to the life sciences industry, according to a release.

The two-day event will witness a wide array of panels focussing on the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has led to various changes in the life sciences industry across the globe.

Principal Secretary of Information and Technology Department Jayesh Ranjan said the state government has worked towards making Telangana a hub of the life sciences industry and has seen significant success.



Commenting on BioAsia 2021 and the role of the Telangana state life sciences industry, Ranjan said that Telangana is seen as one of the top life sciences destinations in the world.

"We have worked towards making Telangana a hub of the life sciences industry and have seen significant success. Today, Telangana is seen as one of the top life sciences destinations in the world. Over the years, BioAsia has played a critical part in uniting the worldwide business pioneers, scientists, policymakers, academia, and investor community together on one platform talking about the new opportunities and creating systems to succeed," he said.

While commenting on BioAsia 2021, Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and Director of Telangana Life Sciences, said that the event will provide a platform to deliberate on topics of importance for the life sciences industry.

"We are expecting this 18th Edition of BioAsia 2021 to be bigger than all previous editions. With the theme 'Move the Needle', the event will provide a platform to deliberate on topics of importance for the life sciences industry like India's role in vaccines, learnings from COVID-19, digital health, trends in the pharmaceutical, and medical devices industry, etc. There is considerable interest from corporates, academia as well as start-ups to participate in the event," he said.

"BioAsia has grown in reputation and has emerged as one of the leading life sciences events in Asia and also globally, benefitting from its extraordinary participant history including the likes of several Nobel Prize winners, Lasker Awardees, Breakthrough Prize Awardees, and eminent industry leaders, among others," he added. (ANI)

