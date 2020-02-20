19 dead in bus accident in Tamil Nadu

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): As many as 19 people who were traveling on a bus from Bangaluru to Ernakulam died after it collided with a truck here on Thursday.

According to the police, there were 48 passengers on the bus.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister AK Saseendran said that Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will give Rs 10 lakh as compensation to the families of the deceased.

"Rs 2 lakh will be given immediately as an emergency aid. The KSRTC insurance amount of Rs 30 lakh each will be given to the families of the deceased KSRTC employees," he said. (ANI)

