19 DRF teams working against COVID-19 in Greater Hyderabad MC limits

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Nineteen disaster response force teams are working in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to prevent the spread of coronavirus, said Viswajit Kampati.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "Presently, there are 19 teams of DRF working in the limits of GHMC. There are various types of teams presently in the field -- manual teams, jetting teams, tanker related teams, and other teams -- which taking care of the logistic involved in this entire operation."

He said that a total of 600 odd personnel, who are involved in the operation of disinfecting and spraying across the city.

"There are 600 personnel, who are involved in the operation of disinfecting and spraying across the city. They are working in three shifts. Sodium hydrochloride has been sprayed for disinfection," he said. (ANI)

