19 IAS officers reshuffled in Haryana

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 11 (ANI): Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has issued transfers and posting orders of 19 IAS and one HCS officers with immediate effect.

According to an official statement on Tuesday, Anurag Agarwal, Managing Director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd, Secretary, Power, and New and Renewable Energy Department, has been given the additional charge of Commissioner, Hisar Division, Hisar, in addition to his present duties, relieving Vinay Singh of the said charge.

Ashok Sangwan, Director General, and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Advisor and Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, has been posted as Commissioner, Gurugram Division, Gurugram relieving Mohammed Shayin of the said charge.

Vinay Singh, Secretary, Forest Department and Commissioner, Hisar Division, Hisar, has been posted as Secretary, Forest Department. He has also been given the charge of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, vice Yash Pal.

Atul Kumar, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad vice Ashok Kumar Garg. Anshaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat vice Shaleen.

Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, has been posted as Director and Special Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department vice Ashok Sangwan. He has also been posted as Advisor and Special Secretary, Civil Aviation Department.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Rewari, has been posted as State Project Director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad relieving Rakesh Gupta of the said charge. Mani Ram Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Palwal has been posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies relieving Yashendra Singh of the said charge.

Sujan Singh, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Sonipat has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani vice Anshaj Singh. Ashok Kumar Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa, vice Prabhjot Singh.

Ram Sarup Verma, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak vice Yash Garg.

Maheshwar Sharma, Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Director and Special Secretary, Art and Cultural Affairs Department, has been posted as Director, Elementary Education and Special Secretary, School Education Department relieving Rakesh Gupta of the said charge.

Garima Mittal, Deputy Commissioner, Mahendragarh at Narnaul has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Development Corporation relieving Sanjeev Sharma of the said charge. She has also been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam Ltd.

Prabhjot Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa has been posted as Director, Industrial Training and Employment and Special Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment Departments relieving TL Satyprakash of the said charge.

Yash Pal, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Palwal vice Mani Ram Sharma. Yashendra Singh, Special Secretary, Chief Minister's Secretariat and Registrar, Cooperative Societies has been posted as Additional Secretary, Chief Minister's Secretariat. He has also been given the charge of Deputy Commissioner, Rewari vice Ashok Kumar Sharma.

Shaleen, Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak vice Ram Sarup Verma. Virender Kumar Dahiya, Additional Director, State Transport has been posted as Transport Commissioner and Additional Secretary, Transport Department relieving Pankaj Aggarwal of the said charge.

Jagdish Sharma, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil)-cum-Additional Collector, Narnaul has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Mahendragarh vice Garima Mittal.

Among HCS officers, Jai Kishan Abhir, Special Secretary, Archives Department, and Director, Archives has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Hisar, relieving Ashok Kumar Meena of the said charge. (ANI)