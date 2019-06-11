Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

19 IAS officers reshuffled in Haryana

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:25 IST

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], June 11 (ANI): Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has issued transfers and posting orders of 19 IAS and one HCS officers with immediate effect.
According to an official statement on Tuesday, Anurag Agarwal, Managing Director, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Ltd, Secretary, Power, and New and Renewable Energy Department, has been given the additional charge of Commissioner, Hisar Division, Hisar, in addition to his present duties, relieving Vinay Singh of the said charge.
Ashok Sangwan, Director General, and Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department, Advisor and Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, has been posted as Commissioner, Gurugram Division, Gurugram relieving Mohammed Shayin of the said charge.
Vinay Singh, Secretary, Forest Department and Commissioner, Hisar Division, Hisar, has been posted as Secretary, Forest Department. He has also been given the charge of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, vice Yash Pal.
Atul Kumar, awaiting orders of posting, has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad vice Ashok Kumar Garg. Anshaj Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat vice Shaleen.
Yash Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak, has been posted as Director and Special Secretary, Industries and Commerce Department vice Ashok Sangwan. He has also been posted as Advisor and Special Secretary, Civil Aviation Department.
Ashok Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Rewari, has been posted as State Project Director, Haryana School Shiksha Pariyojna Parishad relieving Rakesh Gupta of the said charge. Mani Ram Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Palwal has been posted as Registrar, Cooperative Societies relieving Yashendra Singh of the said charge.
Sujan Singh, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Sonipat has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani vice Anshaj Singh. Ashok Kumar Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa, vice Prabhjot Singh.
Ram Sarup Verma, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Rohtak vice Yash Garg.
Maheshwar Sharma, Special Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Director and Special Secretary, Art and Cultural Affairs Department, has been posted as Director, Elementary Education and Special Secretary, School Education Department relieving Rakesh Gupta of the said charge.
Garima Mittal, Deputy Commissioner, Mahendragarh at Narnaul has been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Scheduled Castes Development Corporation relieving Sanjeev Sharma of the said charge. She has also been posted as Managing Director, Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam Ltd.
Prabhjot Singh, Deputy Commissioner, Sirsa has been posted as Director, Industrial Training and Employment and Special Secretary, Skill Development and Industrial Training and Employment Departments relieving TL Satyprakash of the said charge.
Yash Pal, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Gurugram has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Palwal vice Mani Ram Sharma. Yashendra Singh, Special Secretary, Chief Minister's Secretariat and Registrar, Cooperative Societies has been posted as Additional Secretary, Chief Minister's Secretariat. He has also been given the charge of Deputy Commissioner, Rewari vice Ashok Kumar Sharma.
Shaleen, Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Rohtak vice Ram Sarup Verma. Virender Kumar Dahiya, Additional Director, State Transport has been posted as Transport Commissioner and Additional Secretary, Transport Department relieving Pankaj Aggarwal of the said charge.
Jagdish Sharma, Sub Divisional Officer (Civil)-cum-Additional Collector, Narnaul has been posted as Deputy Commissioner, Mahendragarh vice Garima Mittal.
Among HCS officers, Jai Kishan Abhir, Special Secretary, Archives Department, and Director, Archives has been posted as Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Hisar, relieving Ashok Kumar Meena of the said charge. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:13 IST

Finance Minister Sitharaman holds first pre-Budget meeting with...

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday began her pre-Budget consultations with different stakeholders starting with those from agriculture and rural development sectors in which she stressed the need for ways to eradicate unemployment and poverty.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 17:12 IST

Poonch ceasefire violation: Gen Rawat, Rajnath to lay wreath at...

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will lay a wreath at Palam Technical Area on Tuesday to honour deceased Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:58 IST

'Cabinet expansion by Fadnavis will ensure allies are satisfied'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): Minister for Finance and Planning in the Maharashtra government Sudhir Mungantiwar on Tuesday said that cabinet expansion will be done by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis before the assembly session.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:56 IST

Meenakshi Lekhi protests against water shortage in Delhi

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi along with party workers held a protest on Tuesday outside the Delhi Jal Board in RK Puram against the worsening water situation in the city.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:43 IST

4 senior citizens die due to severe heat wave in Kerala Express at Jhansi

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 11 (ANI): Four senior citizens have died due to severe heat waves while they were travelling in sleeper class compartments of Kerala Express here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:37 IST

Since April 1, 49 people died in Odisha due to lightning

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 11 (ANI): As many as 49 people have died in Odisha due to lightning since April 1, said PR Mohapatra, Joint Relief Commissioner, Bhubaneswar.

 

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:32 IST

Cyclone Vayu: Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review preparedness

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness of state and central agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclonic storm 'Vayu'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:26 IST

First episode of new 'Mann Ki Baat' series on June 30

New Delhi [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme is all set to return on June 30, a month after he took charge as Prime Minister for a second term.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 16:17 IST

Affiliation ceremony of Indian Coast Guard, Assam Rifles held in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 11(ANI): An onboard affiliation ceremony of Indian Coast Guard with the oldest parliamentary force Assam Rifles was held in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Shaurya.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 15:54 IST

Extreme weather, rain expected in Mumbai ahead of cyclone Vayu...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): The cyclone Vayu is expected to reach the city's latitude on Wednesday morning, leading to extreme weather and rain, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 15:52 IST

Sonia Gandhi to visit Rae Bareli on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be visiting Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for the first time after retaining the Rae Bareli seat in the recent Lok Sabha Elections.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 15:44 IST

IAF AN-32's wreckage found in Arunachal Pradesh

Lipo (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): Parts of the missing IAF AN-32 aircraft have been found north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl