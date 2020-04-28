19 inmates of Indore Central Jail test positive for coronavirus

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 28 (ANI): As many as 19 prisoners of Indore Central Jail have tested positive for coronavirus, informed Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Indore, on Tuesday.

"19 inmates of Central Jail who are currently lodged at a temporary jail have tested positive for coronavirus," Jadia said while speaking to ANI.

165 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Indore yesterday. (ANI)

