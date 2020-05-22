19 killed in Kolkata due to cyclone Amphan: Police

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 21: The death toll due to cyclone Amphan has gone up to 19 in Kolkata, police said on Thursday.

"A total of 19 deaths have been reported in Kolkata due to cyclone Amphan," it said in a release. Earlier, 15 people had been reported killed in the city due to the cyclone.

Airport operation resumed at Kolkata from 12 noon on Thursday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that Rs 1,000 crore fund has been created for restoration work for areas affected by the cyclone which caused extensive damage in parts of the state. (ANI)

