19 more coronavirus cases in Agra, district tally reaches 84

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): With 19 more COVID-19 cases in Agra, the district tally for the infection climbed to 84.

"19 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Agra, Now, the total number of positive cases in the district is 84," said Agra District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh.

In Uttar Pradesh, 361 people have detected positive for COVID-19, including 27 recovered and 4 deaths.

Moreover, Agra is among 15 worst-affected COVID-19 districts of Uttar Pradesh, which has been sealed till April 15 in a bid to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The other districts include Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Saharanpur, Maharajganj and Sitapur, Additional Chief Secretary, (Home), Awanish K Awasthi had said.



The state's Chief Secretary, RK Tiwari, informed that only home delivery and medical teams will be allowed to venture out in the 15 districts. (ANI)

