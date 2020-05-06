19 more coronavirus cases in Karnataka, state tally reaches 692

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): 19 more coronavirus cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 692 on Wednesday, the state Health Department said.

Among the new cases, Badami reported the highest number at 13, followed by Dakshina Kannada at 3. While Kalburagi reported 1 case and Bangalore Urban reported 2 cases.

The total number of positive cases in the state includes 345 discharged cases and 29 deaths. (ANI)

