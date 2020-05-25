19 new COVID-19 cases, all districts designated as orange zone in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand's COVID-19 count surges to 357 with 19 new case reported in the last 24 hours, said the Health Department in a bulletin on Sunday.

The bulletin informed that 2 persons recovered today, taking the total number of recovered patients to 58.

The state government has also notified that all 13 districts of the state are now designated as Orange Zone.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its Lockdown 4.0 guidelines had given powers to States/UTs to demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, and allow activities in these areas except in containment zones.

Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh said that more than 2,47,000 people have registered to return to Uttarakhand, out of which more than 1,54, 000 people have been brought back through various means.

The Chief Secretary informed that domestic flights are also going to start from tomorrow as per the directions from the Central Government.

"The flight operations will be resumed from tomorrow for Delhi-Dehradun, Mumbai-Dehradun and Pantnagar-Dehradun, for which SOPs has been issued. Whosoever comes by these flights will be quarantined," he said.

Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh further said that more than 4,500 industrial units are functioning in the state.

"Work has started on more than 6,000 construction sites. More than 2,20,000 people have got work in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA)," he said. (ANI)

