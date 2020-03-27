19 people test negative for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Mar 27 (ANI): As many as nineteen people have tested negative for coronavirus in the state on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh health Department said, "Today, 19 samples were tested and all are found negative. Till now, total 152 possibly infected COVID-19 cases were investigated in which 149 samples are found negative and three samples found positive."

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday held a meeting with district officials and took stock of the situation.

The chief minister held a meeting via video conferencing with Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, Chief Medical Officers and District Food and Civil Supplies Controllers of all the districts from Shimla.

He urged the people of the State to remain in-door during the lockdown as the government has taken this step keeping in view their safety. He said that action would be taken against violators under the Clinical Establishment Act or Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and sections of IPC. (ANI)

