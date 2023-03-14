19-year-old found dead on 12th floor of under-construction building in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 14 (ANI): A 19-year-old boy was found dead on the 12th floor of an under-construction building in the Lalbaug area, police informed on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Masoodmia Ramzan, said the police.

Detailing the incident, the police said, "The accused allegedly tied the deceased person's hands and feet before hanging him".

Police have filed a case against an unknown person u/s IPC 302, said an official of Kalachowki Police Station.

"The building is being constructed of 45 floors and the deceased used to work there. He is a resident of West Bengal, the police officials added.



Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Last week, a couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the bathroom of their residence in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Wednesday, the police said.

The couple used to stay in the Kukreja building in the Ghatkopar area. The cause of death is yet to be known.

Their maid saw the bodies and called in the relatives immediately. The maid had the duplicate keys to the building and informed their relatives, who called the police.

Officials said that the couple used to stay on the fifth floor of the building. Some of their relatives stay in nearby buildings.

The husband was 42 and the wife was 39 years, he said, adding that further investigation into the case is on. (ANI)

