19-year-old Hyderabad girl allegedly raped by grandfather, uncle

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 4 (ANI): A 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her grandfather and uncle in Hyderabad, said police on Tuesday.

According to Chandrayangutta police, a complaint was received from the girl on February 1 stating she was raped by her 70-year-old grandfather Shaikk Afsar, and her 25-year-old maternal uncle Shaikh Siddiq a few months ago.

Later, she informed her parents and a complaint was registered in the police station in this regard.

"On February 2, both the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POSCO Act,'" said the police.

Both were sent to judicial remand and further investigation is underway. (ANI)

