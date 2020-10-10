19-yr-old held for firing shots in Indore

Indore (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing shots in Heera Nagar area of the city on Thursday night, police said.

"In Heera Nagar area, we got information that two-bike borne men are firing shots. Varun Jaat (19), who was firing shots, has been arrested," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nihit Upadhyay told ANI.



He said the police were searching for the other man with him.

The official said that three cases are already registered against Varun Jaat and the police have also seized a gun from the accused.

A case has been registered under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act. (ANI)

