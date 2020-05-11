Patna (Bihar) [India], May 11 (ANI): Three persons were arrested as 190 cases of liquor bottles were seized from a petrol tanker by the Kadamkuan Police here on Monday amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
The liquor cases were recovered from the tanker.
An investigation is underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
190 cases of liquor bottles seized from petrol tanker in Patna, 3 held
ANI | Updated: May 11, 2020 21:29 IST
