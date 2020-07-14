1916 new COVID-19 cases reported in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): A total of 1916 new COVID-19 cases and 43 deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.

As per State COVID-19 nodal officer, the total number of cases in the state is now at 33,019 including 15,144 active cases.

A total of 17,467 patients have been discharged and 408 people have died due to the deadly virus in the state. (ANI)

