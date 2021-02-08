192 students, 72 staff test COVID-19 positive at 2 schools of Malappuram

Malappuram (Kerala) [India], February 8 (ANI): Two schools have tested 192 students and 72 staff members COVID-19 positive in Malappuram district in Kerala, said the District Health Authority.

In Maranchery Higher Secondary School, 149 students and 39 staff members have detected COVID-19 positive, while 43 students and 33 staff members tested positive for the virus in Vannery Higher Secondary School.



According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Kerala has currently 67,903 active cases with 8,96,668 recoveries and 3,867 deaths so far.

India's active cases decline further to 1,48,609 in the last 24 hours and the active cases of the country now comprise just 1.37 per cent of the total positive cases.

85.85 per cent of the new cases are from six states. Kerala has also reported the highest daily new cases at 6,075. (ANI)

