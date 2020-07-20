1,924 new COVID-19 cases in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh reported 1,924 COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths in the last 24 hours taking active cases to 19,137 and death toll to 1,192.

The State Health Department said a total of 30,831 patients have been discharged so far.

The highest 130 cases were reported in Kanpur where 1,114 cases are active.

India's COVID-19 case count crossed 11 lakh on Monday with the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases. (ANI)

