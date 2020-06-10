1,927 new COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 10 (ANI): With 1,927 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu, the total count of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 36,841.

The state Health Department said on Wednesday that the total number of cases includes 17,179 active cases, 19,333 discharged patients and 326 deaths.

India saw 9,985 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 2,76,583. (ANI)

