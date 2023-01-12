1,941 CCTV cameras installed in 197 police stations, 2,175 more to be installed: Delhi police to HC

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Delhi Police on Thursday apprised the Delhi High Court that 1,941 CCTV cameras have been installed in 197 police stations of the national capital, and an additional 2,175 CCTV cameras will be installed.

The submissions were made before the bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh. Delhi Police through a status report stated that 197 police stations have 1,941 CCTV cameras. The footage of one month can be retained.

It was also submitted that Delhi Police are working towards the upgradation of existing cameras.

The Delhi Police also stated that out of these 1,941 cameras, 30 are not operational. It was also submitted that whenever a CCTV camera gets broken, a complaint is filed with the vendor having a maintenance contract.

This status report has been filed pursuant to a direction of the bench asking Delhi police and Delhi government to ensure that CCTV in police stations are functional and have audio recording facilities too.



Delhi police stated that a special committee has recommended that a microphone with a power supply can be attached to the existing 1,941 CCTV in the police stations.

The status report also submitted that the committee has mentioned that there is a need for an additional 2,175 CCTV with audio and video recording facility needed to be installed as directed in the case of Paramveer Singh Saini and Baljeet Singh by the Supreme Court.

While hearing the matter justice Singh noted that as per the status report the e-Bid is repeatedly being called. The last date for the latest bid is for January 25.

The court has directed to file an additional status report enclosing copies of all tenders and the list of bidders and the finalisation of thereof before the next date of hearing. The matter has been listed on March 1, 2023.

The direction has been passed on the petition of Chandril Dabas filed through advocate Manan Agarwal. (ANI)

