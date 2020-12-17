1971 India-Pak war: Victory Flame reaches home of Late Brigadier Kailash Prasad Pande

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 17 (ANI): The Victory Flame, which was handed over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to various Army commands on the 50th anniversary of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, reached Gurugram on Thursday, and was handed over to the wife of veteran Late Brigadier Kailash Prasad Pande, Saroj Pande.

"On behalf of the Southern Command of Indian Army Colonel Deepak Taluja of Army Air Defence on Thursday felicitated Saroj Pande, wife of Late Brig KP Pande, MVC a 1971 war veteran, on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Varsh at Gurugram. The event marked the commencement of carriage of Victory Flame to Southern Cardinal direction after it was handed over to various Army Commands in a mega event on 16 Dec 20 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at India Gate," Indian Army said.

"The Victory Flame will further move to various locations in the Southern Command area of responsibility and the team will felicitate war veterans and their next of kin in various cities and battle locations. The event was attended by local residents apart from close relatives of Mrs Saroj Pande," the Army said.



Saroj Pande said that her family belongs to the Indian Army.

"My husband was very fond of Indian Army and we belong to the Indian Army. I am very glad that the government felicitated me, I am honoured," Saroj Pande told ANI.

"Brigadier Pande was assigned the task of clearing a well-fortified position in the eastern sector in December 1971. The brigade group advanced 40 miles in 72 hours effectively bottling up the enemy and capturing key posts under the inspiring leadership of Brigadier Pande," Indian Army said about Brigadier Pande.

The brigade also repulsed attacks on the fortress of Magnamati defences until the enemy surrendered. Throughout the operations, Brigadier KP Pande displayed leadership, gallantry and devotion to duty of a very high order and was awarded Maha Vir Chakra on Dec 6, 1971. (ANI)

