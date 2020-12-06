1971 km cyclothon organised by Indian Army to foster spirit of adventure concludes

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 6 (ANI): The 1971 km cyclothon organised by the Konark Corps to foster the spirit of adventure and spread COVID-19 awareness concluded at Longewala on Sunday.

The cycling event was flagged in by Colonel HS Shekhawat, SM (Retd), 10 Para (SF). The gallant officer was part of the famous Chachro Raid conducted by the Indian Army during 1971 Indo-Pak war. Titled the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Cyclothon, the event culminated in Longewala.

Veterans laid wreaths in honour of the war heroes at Longewala and planted saplings, toured the Yudh Sthal and were felicitated prior to the culmination of the event.





The last leg of the expedition was led by Lieutenant General Anil Puri, General Officer Commanding of the Konark Corps. The flagging-in ceremony for the team of the Konark Corps was graced by the presence of veterans residing at the border town.

The cyclothon had begun at the border post Lakhpat on November 26.

Many medical camps providing free medical checkups for veterans and their next of kin were conducted at different locations across Gujarat and Rajasthan and free medicines were distributed.

"Besides fostering the spirit of adventure, the cyclists spread Covid-19 awareness and ensured extensive interaction with the veteran fraternity. Information on the procedure to join the Indian Army was also given to the youth," a statement said. (ANI)

