19,741 cases worth Rs 65.51 crore disposed of in National Lok Adalat

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLS) organised a National Lok Adalat on Sunday where a total of 19,741 cases were disposed of pertaining to different jurisdictions of pre-litigative and pending nature at district courts in which settlement amount was approximately Rs 65.51 crore.

Out of the aforesaid data, 281 cases of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) amounting Rs 23.08 crore were settled for which Lok Adalat benches of all districts of Delhi were constituted at Patiala House court.



The Lok Adalats were also organised in Delhi High Court wherein 23 cases were disposed of. The settlement amount was Rs 1.34 crore.



While 81 cases amounting Rs 3.19 crore were settled in Lok Adalat of the state commission and district consumer forums, four matters of Rs 1.21 crore were resolved in Lok Adalat of debt recovery tribunals.

The DSLS organised Lok Adalats under the guidance of Delhi High Court Chief Justice Dhirubhai Naranbhai Patel.

The Adalats were held in all the 11 districts of Delhi in all the court complexes and the same were presided over by the judges and retired Judges of district courts. (ANI)

