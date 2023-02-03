1984 anti-Sikh riots case: SC refuses to give relief to ex-Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar

New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday refused to give any relief to former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar in connection with a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul said that this is not the case where you can apply for bail in nine years' time.



Delhi High Court in 2018 upheld the conviction of Balwan Khokhar and other accused persons in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. The HC has upheld the trial court order awarding a life sentence to Khokhar.

Sajjan Kumar, who is named as the main accused in a case relating to the brutal killing of five members of a family in Raj Nagar in Delhi, during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, was convicted guilty, in 2018, by the Delhi High court and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

In 2018, the Delhi High Court overturned the trial court judgement acquitting Kumar in the matter. (ANI)

