1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Delhi HC issues notice to Sajjan Kumar on plea challenging his bail

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar on a plea challenging the bail granted to him in a case related to the killing of two people during the 1984 riots.

Special Investigation Team (SIT) challenged the bail order passed by a Special MP and MLA Court.

Justice Yogesh Khanna on Monday issued notice to Sajjan Kumar returnable on July 15, 2022. The bench stayed the bail order challenged in the petition.



Sajjan Kumar is lodged in jail after conviction by Delhi High Court in 2018 in another riots-related case. He was awarded a life jail sentence by the High court. Earlier he was acquitted by Karkardooma Court.

SIT investigating riots-related cases has challenged the bail order passed by Special Judge MK Nagpal on April 27, 2022.

Advocate Ajay Digpaul for the Central government submitted that Sajjan Kumar is involved in a heinous offence and some important witnesses are yet to be examined and if he is released he may tamper with the evidence. He is already convicted in a similar case and is in custody.

Special Judge at Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Sajjan Kumar on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety bond in the like amount. Court had imposed some conditions on him. (ANI)

