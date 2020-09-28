1984 anti-Sikh riots: HC directs Delhi Police to continue security of witness Abhishek Verma

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Delhi Police to continue giving round-the-clock security to controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, who is a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, observing that he was receiving threats.

A single-judge bench of Justice Yogesh Khanna also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Delhi Police to file their replies on Verma's petition and listed the matter for further hearing on November 26.

Verma, in his application filed through advocate Maninder Singh, sought directions to the respondent Delhi Police to continue to provide security cover and protection to the petitioner Abhishek Verma and his family members in view of the imminent life threats received by the petitioner for being a key witness in 1984 anti -Sikh riots case.

Verma told the court that on August 4, Delhi Police at night handed over the formal order for withdrawing the security of the Petitioner and thus leaving the petitioner and his family members unprotected and vulnerable.

On August 18, he immediately approached the trial court, which observed that "considering the sensitive nature of the case and its history, the DCP concerned is requested to ensure that for a further period of 1 month which may be required by the petitioner to approach the appropriate forum, the previous arrangement for providing security may be continued".



The plea said that even after the trial court order, the Delhi Police "deliberately and willfully chose not to obey and comply with the direction" of the court by not providing proper protection of three police personnel (24 x 7) to the petitioner and his family members.

Verma is a witness in a case that pertains to the riots at Gurudwara Pulbangash in North Delhi, where three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who has denied any role in the riots, was given a clean chit by the CBI thrice in the case, but the agency was directed by the court to further investigate the matter. The victims had filed a protest petition challenging the CBI's closure reports in the case.

The court had in December 2015 directed the CBI to further investigate the matter and decided to monitor it every two months to ensure that no aspect is left uninvestigated.

The agency had reinvestigated the case of the killing of Badal Singh, Thakur Singh and Gurcharan Singh near the gurudwara after a court in December 2007 refused to accept its closure report. The CBI has filed three closure reports in the case. (ANI)

