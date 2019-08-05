1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC refuses to grant bail to Sajjan Kumar

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, who is undergoing life imprisonment in one of the cases related to 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

A division bench headed by Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justice B R Gavai, passed the order, on a bail plea moved by the convict.

On December 17 last year, the Delhi High Court had convicted Kumar by reversing a verdict given by a trial court on the murder of five members of a family in and torching of a gurdwara in Delhi's Raj Nagar area on November 1, 1984, following the assassination of Indira Gandhi.

Two weeks after Kumar was awarded life sentence in connection with the riots case, the Congress leader surrendered at the Karkardooma District Court.

In January earlier this year, the three-time former lawmaker, moved the court challenging his conviction. (ANI)

