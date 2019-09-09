Union Home Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal speaking to ANI in Chandigarh on Monday. (Photo/ANI)
Union Home Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal speaking to ANI in Chandigarh on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

1984 Sikh riots: Case should be filed against Sonia, Rahul for shielding Kamal Nath, says Union Minister Harsimrat

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:03 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday hit out at Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi stating that a case should be registered against them for shielding Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is an accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riot case.
"A case should be registered against Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for shielding and protecting Kamal Nath in 1984 riot case. This is because Sonia was aware of what was going on. Rahul had the nerve to say that no Congressman has a hand in this and Captain Amarinder Singh gave them a clean chit in the case," Kaur said while speaking to ANI here.
"Those who shield Nath are equally responsible in the case," she said.
The Union Minister asserted that it was shocking for all that 1984 accused was made the Chief Minister of Madya Pradesh.
"The Congress has gone to such an extent that accused like Jagdish Tytler and Sajjan Kumar were given 'Z' plus security. They were made ministers. Can you imagine someone who is an accused and there are eye-witnesses, despite all this first he (Kamal Nath) was made Punjab's in-charge? When there was hue-cry from Punjabis he was made chief minister," she said.
"I think they all stand totally exposed that for the sake of their chairs, they went to the extent to cover up the genocide of their own people ... They all need to be hanged for what they have done. I think they all need to be hanged," Kaur added.
Highlighting the importance of justice, she said: "The Widow Colony is located just next to Sajjan Kumar's residence. So that the poor women, whose everything was killed in front of their eyes, should not have the guts to fight for justice. But the SAD and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Committee have been supporting these people and fighting their cases."
Kaur said that the time has come that the big fish who said "Sau Sikh Maar Diye To Kya Hua (What happened if 100 Sikhs were killed)" will eventually have to face the music."
"By saying so, Nath was agreeing that he had killed 100 Sikhs and no one was able to touch him. Despite this, no action was taken against him. He's been out for jail for 34 years. Now the Congress has been thoroughly exposed," she said.
Stating that it is an emotional moment for the Sikh community today, the Union Minister said: "If Kamal Nath is not expelled, it is shameful that any Sikh should even vote for such a party."
She said that she is thankful that the Modi government allowed setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and now the accused are being convicted through the court.
The SIT has opened a case against Nath. The SIT will consider the evidence and hear witnesses against the senior Congress leader.
"A big Victory for @Akali_Dal_ SIT Opens case against @OfficeOfKNath for his alleged involvement in 1984 Sikh genocide," Akali Dal spokesperson Manjinder S Sirsa said in a tweet.
"Notification issued by MHA upon my submission last year, Case number 601/84 to reopen and consider fresh Evidence against Kamal Nath," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:30 IST

Batala factory blast: Cong MP urges Punjab govt to announce Rs...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday appealed Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh-led Punjab government to declare an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the kin of those who have lost their lives in Batala firecracker factory blast.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:26 IST

PM bids farewell to Nripendra Misra, calls him a precious treasure

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday bid farewell to his outgoing Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra at a function here and described him as "a precious treasure" and a capable officer adept in conflict resolution.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:20 IST

Aligarh: RTO suspends registration of more than 1.6 lakh vehicles

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Regional Transport Office (RTO) here has restricted the movement of more than 1.6 lakh private vehicles for failing to renew their registration, said Fahiuddin, Acting RTO officer on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:20 IST

Woman gang-raped in front husband in UP's Amroha; 2 held

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): A woman was allegedly gang-raped by four assailants in front of her husband in Bachhraon area here, police have said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:18 IST

Sonia should remove Kamal Nath as CM, says SAD

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday welcomed the reopening of a case against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in the 1984 Sikh riots case and demanded that Congress President Sonia Gandhi should sack the veteran leader.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:09 IST

Chhattisgarh minister holds Modi responsible for Chandrayaan-2 'failure'

Koriya (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Chhattisgarh cabinet minister Amarjeet Bhagat on Monday blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2's Lander Vikram being incommunicado.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 22:01 IST

Bihar: 3 people shot dead, more than 10 injured over dispute...

Vaishali (Bihar) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Three people were shot dead while more than ten others suffered injuries when two groups opened fire during a village Panchayat meeting in Rustampur area on Sunday, Bihar police on Monday said.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:59 IST

J-K DGP visits Siachen base camp, Turtuk village

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh visited Siachen Base Camp and Turtuk village in Ladakh on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:57 IST

PM Modi to launch Kisan Man Dhan Yojana in Ranchi on Sept 12

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Kisan Man Dhan Yojana (KMDY) scheme and 400 Ekalvya Model Residential Schools during his visit to Jharkhand on September 12.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:56 IST

India to build multidisciplinary super specialty hospital in Bhutan

New Delhi [India], Sept 9, (ANI): Seeking to build stronger bilateral ties with its neighbours, India is planning to build up a multidisciplinary super speciality hospital in Bhutan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:52 IST

Maharashtra: Cabinet approves to establish 16 special courts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The Maharashtra Cabinet on Monday approved the establishment of sixteen special courts here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 21:51 IST

UGC allows Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Sports varsity to award degrees

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 9 (ANI): The University Grants Commission (UGC) has added Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's flagship Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University in Patiala to its list of universities and allowed it to award degrees, the government said on Monday.

Read More
iocl