199 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 15,431

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 23 (ANI): 199 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Rajasthan on Tuesday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 15,431.

So far, 356 people have died in the state due to the infection.

