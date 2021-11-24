199 terrorists active in Kashmir Valley at present: CRPF

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): As many as 199 terrorists are active in the Kashmir valley at present out of which 110 are locals and 89 are foreigners, informed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Wednesday.

Citing an intelligence report shared by all concerned agencies of Kashmir valley, a senior CRPF officer said, "Total 199 terrorists are active in the valley that includes 110 locals and 89 foreigners."

"In counterterrorism operations in the valley along with Jammu and Kashmir Police and army, this year till date (November 24), as many as 148 terrorists have been killed, out of which 127 were locals and 21 foreigners," the officer added.

He further said that the deployment of CRPF in Jammu and Kashmir is second highest after Left Wing Extremists affected areas where around 100 companies are deployed.



"In the valley, around 65,000 CRPF personnel are deployed. Recently, 25 additional CRPF companies were added after the attack on civilians in the valley," he said.

The CRPF official informed that this year, a total of 11 CRPF personnel have been killed in action, out of which, three were in Jammu and Kashmir and eight were in areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

The officer added that in the last seven days, they have arrested a total of 27 Left-Wing Extremists that including 13 in Chhattisgarh, three in Bihar and 11 in Jharkhand.

"CRPF has revised an ex-gratia risk fund for personnel who are killed in action from Rs 21.5 lakh to 35 Lakh. And in other cases, the risk fund was Rs 16.5 lakh that has been revised to 25 lakh. The decision was taken during the Annual Governing body meeting of the CRPF," the official said.

On November 22, Seven Chakras including five Kirti Chakra and two Shaurya Chakra were presented to CRPF by the President of India for gallantry, the official added. (ANI)

