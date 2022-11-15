1993 Mumbai blasts: CBI files chargesheet against four accused

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against the four accused arrested earlier in connection with the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blast incident, and said that they hatched the conspiracy at the residence of underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

These four accused, identified as Abu Bakar, Yusuf Bhatka, Shoib Qureshi alias Shoib Baba and Sayyad Qureshi, were arrested from Gujarat a few months back, and the CBI filed a supplementary chargesheet on Monday, 29 years after the serial blast incident.

All four persons were in the meeting at the residence of prime absconding accused, Dawood Ibrahim, in Mumbai where the conspiracy was hatched for 1993 blasts, the Central investigation agency said, while adding that these meetings occurred sometime in January February 1993.



The CBI said that investigation showed that three days after the March 1993 bombings, accused also went to Raigad District in Maharashtra to dispose of the remaining ammunition from the blasts on the instructions of another accused Mustafa Dossa.

"These accused also went to Pakistan to get training for operating arms and ammunition and throwing hand grenades," the agency claimed.

As many as 257 people were killed and 700 others were injured in the 1993 serial bomb blasts in Mumbai. The incident had taken place on March 12, 1993. (ANI)

