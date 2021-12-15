1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case: HC issues notice on Ansal brothers plea against trial court order

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the police on Ansal brothers' plea challenging a trial court order which dismissed their petition seeking suspension of sentence in tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case during the pendency of their appeal.

Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the respondents to file a response on the petitions and listed the matter for further hearing on January 6.

Ansal brothers has moved Delhi High Court challenging a trial court order which dismissed the petition seeking suspension of sentence in tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case during the pendency of their appeal.

The Patiala House Court's Sessions Judge had earlier dismissed the petition of Businessmen Ansal Brothers and three other persons sought suspension of sentence in tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case during the pendency of their appeal.

Earlier, a Magistrate Court had convicted and sentenced them to 7 years jail for tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy case.



The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, recently in judgment, imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 Crores against Sushil Ansal and Gopal Ansal each in the matter.

The court, while passing the order, also said, "After thinking overnights and nights, I have come to the conclusion that they deserve punishment."

It has found all accused guilty under sections 409, 201, 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and pronounced the order.

Along with Ansal brothers, a court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and other individuals PP Batra, Har Swaroop Panwar, Anoop Singh, and Dharamvir Malhotra were booked in the tampering of evidence case.

Out of seven accused, two accused Har Swaroop Panwar and Dharamvir Malhotra died during the course of the trial. At least 59 people died of asphyxia and over 100 others were injured in the stampede after fire broke out in Uphaar cinema on June 13, 1997, during the screening of JP Dutta's film 'Border'. (ANI)

