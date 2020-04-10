2 alleged criminals held after encounter in Narela, Delhi

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Delhi Police have arrested two alleged criminals after an encounter in Narela area of the national capital on Thursday night.

The duo, Pankaj Dabbas and Ajit Mota, are alleged to be involved in two murder cases and several cases of robbery.

During the encounter, Ajit was shot in the leg and has been admitted to a hospital.

This comes amid a nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19. (ANI)

