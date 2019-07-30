2 Amrapali officials arrested over cheating allegations

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Two officials of Amrapali Builders have been arrested over cheating allegations by the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Monday.

Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Chander Prakash Wadhwa and Statutory Auditor, Anil Mittal of Amrapali Group were arrested for being instrumental in creating a large number of bogus companies for the purpose of diversion of funds of home buyers by employing their known persons/relatives as director/key management posts in those companies and other offences.

The arrested accused were produced before the Karkardooma court, which sent them to five days of police custody.

Three directors of Amrapali- Anil Kumar Sharma, Shiv Priya and Ajay Kumar - are already in judicial custody.

Last week, the Supreme Court had directed the cancellation of registration of Amrapali Group and ordered the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete the unfinished housing projects of embattled real estate group in Noida and Greater Noida and handover these to the home-buyers.

A bench of the top court headed by Justice Arun Mishra further directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct a detailed investigation against the group for diverting homebuyers' money.

The apex court said that the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA) registration of Amrapali Group is cancelled.

The ED will register the money laundering cases against Amrapali Group, its Chief Managing Director, and other directors, the top court stated. (ANI)

