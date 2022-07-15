2 Army soldiers killed in case of fratricide in J-K's Poonch, probe ordered

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): Two Army soldiers were killed and three others were injured in a case of fratricide which took place Friday morning in 156 Territorial Army battalion based at Surankote in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch.

The fratricide incident took place at 5.30 a.m. when one jawan fired at three other soldiers in his barrack and later shot himself in the stomach with his own weapon, according to Army sources.

The soldier who shot the others is also dead now.



A detailed probe has been ordered into the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

