2 arrested, 1.236 kg ganja, 1 pistol seized in K'taka

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], September 26 (ANI): The Karnataka Police on Friday seized 1.236 kilograms of ganja and arrested two people in the Jewargi area of Karnataka's Kalaburagi district.



As per the police, one country-made pistol, a magazine, and Rs 2.94 lakhs in cash were also recovered along with the ganja.

A weighing machine and a debit card were also seized.

Two people, namely Lal Ahmed and Chandrashekhar have been arrested and a case has been registered at the Jewargi Police station. (ANI)

