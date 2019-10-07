2 arrested for stabbing man over suspicion of affair

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI) Two people have been arrested for stabbing a man on suspicion of having an affair, police said.

Monu and Chandan were arrested on Sunday by Delhi Police. On September 29, Monu stabbed Rajkumar thrice after a heated argument on the suspicion of having an affair with his girlfriend.

The case was registered at Aman Vihar Police Station.

The police have recovered blood-stained clothes and knife. (ANI)

