Separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani (File Image)

2 arrested from Syed Ali Shah Geelani's residence in Srinagar

ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 08:55 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Two persons were arrested from the residence of separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar on Tuesday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police sources.
The two persons were arrested at around 10:30 last night.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

