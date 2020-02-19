Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Two persons were arrested from the residence of separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar on Tuesday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police sources.
The two persons were arrested at around 10:30 last night.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
2 arrested from Syed Ali Shah Geelani's residence in Srinagar
ANI | Updated: Feb 19, 2020 08:55 IST
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 19 (ANI): Two persons were arrested from the residence of separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani in Srinagar on Tuesday, said Jammu and Kashmir Police sources.